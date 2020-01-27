Clear

Barr-Reeve expands STEM programming

The expansion is thanks to $40,000 in grant funding

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 6:24 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTHI) - Eric Yoder graduated from Barr-Reeve in 2006. He now teaches fourth-grade science and social studies at his alma mater. In that role, he was one of the first to implement STEM last year.

Yoder says, "I really think that especially young students are just natural scientists. They're just curious. They want to know how things work, why they work."

Last year Barr-Reeve introduced STEM programming from kindergarten to fifth grade. Thanks to a $40,000 grant, this year the remaining grade levels will get their chance.

Career and STEM academy director Andrea Huff explains, "Our big focus here at Barr-Reeve with STEM is that it's not something we talk off the shelf, say we're doing stem, and then put it back on the shelf. We really want STEM, computer science to be integrated and embedded in the curriculum."

Part of the expansion is working with Project Lead the Way. Out of the 10 modules that are offered, Barr-Reeve plans to focus on computer science.

Huff says, "It is hands-on inquiry-based learning where the students are given information about the topic but they're also challenged with a problem that they have to solve."

New ways of teaching in hopes of getting those students ready for life.

Yoder says, "When they are able to overcome an obstacle. When they are able to come up with a solution. It might not have been easy for them. But as a teacher, it's so rewarding to get to see them light up and see their excitement and their engagement in that process."

