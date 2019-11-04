Banner unveiled in honor of National Adoption Month

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- November is National Adoption Month.

Vigo County organizations have come together to celebrate.

A banner was unveiled at the Vigo County Courthouse on November 4 in honor of the month.

Mayor Duke Bennett issued a proclamation on November 1 for National Adoption Month.

The goal is to raise awareness about the value of adoption, and the people who help children find a safe, permanent home.

“It's not just a solely individual purpose. It is a gathering of amazing individuals from the department of child services to foster parents to CASA to the courts. It takes a village; Vigo County has an amazing village,” Vigo County CASA Director Glenna Cheesman told News 10.

Vigo County will celebrate National Adoption Day on November 22. On this day, cameras will be allowed in court to document adoption proceedings.