TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - November is National Adoption Month, and to show support, Vigo County has a banner on display.

It can be found at the Vigo County Courthouse.

November 20 will also mark National Adoption Day. At that time, a few special guests will be holding a ceremony at the courthouse, followed-up with a parade.

All of this is in support of helping kids find their forever homes.