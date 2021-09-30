Banner in the Vigo County Courthouse works to raise awareness of domestic violence

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - October draws attention to a serious issue facing people right here in our community.

It's Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Council on Domestic Abuse, or CODA, is promoting awareness. Terre Haute's mayor joined the organization on Thursday for a proclamation.

A banner will hang in the Vigo County Courthouse all month long.

CODA will host a candlelight vigil next week. It happens on Monday at 6 pm in Fairbanks Park. The organization encourages people to wear masks.