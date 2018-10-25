Bank opens new Terre Haute location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - First Farmer's Bank and Trust in Terre Haute celebrated the opening of its newest location.
Business leaders held a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.
The new location is on Highway 46 in front of WalMart.
The bank took over the former Vigo County Credit Union location.
