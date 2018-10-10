Bank breaks ground on second Vigo County location

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Riddell National Bank broke ground on a new southside location on Wednesday.
This is only their second location in Vigo County.
The CEO of the company said this location is ideal because of customer demand.
He told us the location could be open in June.
