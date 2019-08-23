Baldwin gets 65 years in jail for murder of his 5-year-old son

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of the family and a number of sheriff's deputies were on hand during Friday's sentencing.

During the hearing, the prosecution played a recorded interview with Robert Baldwin. That interview was with detectives after Baldwin was arrested in 2017.

when questioned Baldwin said he wanted to be taken to prison. He told detectives that he "saw no other way out of my situation." During the recording, Baldwin detailed how he carried out the murder of five-year-old Gabriel Baldwin.

The defense presented three psychological evaluations proving Baldwin suffered from "a number of mental illnesses". In the end, Baldwin received a maximum of 65 years in prison.

Knox County prosecutor Dirk Carnahan says, "I appreciate that the judge ordered the maximum sentence. That really doesn't change the lives of the family. Doesn't bring the child back. And in this case, it was a little odd because frankly, that's what the defendant wanted. He wanted to go to prison. In effect, we're giving him what he wants. Not making anybody life better. But that's the best we can do in a case like this."