Clear

Balanced budget constitutional change issue awaits voters

Voters will decide whether the Indiana Constitution will be amended to obligate the General Assembly to adopt balanced budgets unless two-thirds of both chambers vote to suspend the requirement.

Posted: Oct. 13, 2018 10:18 AM
Posted By: Ken Kusmer, Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Voters will decide whether the Indiana Constitution will be amended to obligate the General Assembly to adopt balanced budgets unless two-thirds of both chambers vote to suspend the requirement.

The issue goes before voters in the Nov. 6 election after it cleared two separate General Assemblies. It was proposed by Vice President Mike Pence when he was Indiana's governor in his 2015 State of the State address.

Republican Rep. Todd Huston of Fishers sponsored the resolution in the Indiana House. He says the amendment should be approved because it "limits the amount of gimmicks that can be played" with the state budget, such as not funding pension responsibilities and bonding responsibilities.

Democratic state Sen. Karen Tallian of Portage opposes it because Indiana already has a constitutional provision saying the state can't go into debt.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Chilly, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Week 9, Segment 3, In The Zone

Image

Week 9, Segment 2, In The Zone

Image

Week 9, In The Zone, Segment 1

Image

A sunny cool Saturday ahead

Image

Walking across the country for a good cause

Image

Breast Cancer screenings key

Image

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Identifying invasive plants

Image

City of Brazil to start Project Lifesaver

Image

Clay County Food Pantry looking to expand

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history