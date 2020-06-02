Baesler's to stop selling tobacco products after its current inventory is gone

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local grocery store will stop selling tobacco products in reaction to the coronavirus.

Baesler's Market in Terre Haute told News 10 they thought about stopping tobacco sales as a New Year's Resolution.

But then COVID-19, a respiratory virus, broke out and they knew they had to do something to protect the health of their customers.

On Monday, Baesler's said it would discontinue the sale of all tobacco products at both of their locations.

"It doesn't make sense for a grocery store that's motto is good food and great people to continue to sell cigarettes," Owner Bob Baesler told us.

The stores will sell through their existing inventory until all products are gone.