Baesler's to place fliers about identifying child abuse and neglect in grocery bags

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local child advocacy group says reports have been down for child abuse and neglect amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is why the organization is reaching out to help educate people...and that help is coming from a unique place.

Baesler's Market is putting flyers in grocery bags.

The flyers include information about identifying warning signs related to child abuse.

Local child advocacy group Susie's Place says abuse reports are down since the pandemic started because children aren't really seeing trusted adults, like teachers.

The idea is to reach as many people as possible with this important information.

Susie's Place says to call 911 immediately if you think a child is in danger. Do not talk to or confront the abuser, but do make sure the child remains in a safe environment.