Baesler's taking extra steps to keep customers, staff safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Baesler's Market has taken action to keep its customers as safe as possible.

News 10 stopped by the store on Friday. Workers told us they've been sanitizing carts and other equipment.

They've been paying special attention to the food bars.

They told us they are asking customers to wear gloves or to ask an employee to get help with getting their food.

"People have been thanking us for doing that...thanking us for being concerned for their safety and safety of our employees and everybody involved," Kristine O'Hare, from Baesler's told us.

Workers also say more people are using their grocery pick-up service.