Baesler's salad bar reopens after it was closed for COVID-19 issues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Baesler's salad bar in Terre Haute has reopened.

This comes after a positive COVID-19 case among a staff member in the produce department.

Baesler's says they have done extra sanitizing since the pandemic started. When you visit the salad bar, the store requires you to wear a mask.

They also ask that you use the gloves they provide.

At the salad bar, utensils are individually wrapped. If you still feel uncomfortable, Baesler's says you can have a staff member get the items for you.