Baesler's prepares Valentine's Day items for food lovers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – If food is your love language, Baesler’s Market may be the place to go.

Tomorrow is Valentine's Day and a record-breaking $27.4 billion is expected to be spent for the holiday.

News 10 stopped by the store earlier today.

From the meat department to the bakery, all hands are on deck.

"One of our unique things is our sushi lady, Gladis, she does her sushi in the heart shape containers. And we do the heart shape rib-eyes in the meat department, and then our chocolate covered strawberries are of course always a hit,” Kristine O’Hare with Baesler’s said.

If you would like to schedule an order at the store in Terre Haute, contact 812- 232- 2498.