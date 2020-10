TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Baesler's in Terre Haute picked up a notable award.

The grocery store received the Market of Distinction Award.

This is a very rare award. There are only 25 awards in the entire country.

The company Boar's Head presented Baesler's with the award on Thursday.

Baesler's told us this award would not have been possible without their staff members.

Boar's Head will provide free hot dogs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. They will be outside of the grocery store.