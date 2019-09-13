Baesler's hosts cookout to benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday was the perfect day for some outdoor fun.
Baesler's Market in Terre Haute did just that.
The store hosted a cookout, with proceeds going to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley.
The organization dedicates itself to strengthening relationships between adults and kids in the community.
