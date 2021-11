TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It might have been chilly on Friday, but that didn't stop a cookout at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute.

The store was selling ribeyes as part of a fundraiser. The money raised goes to the United Way.

It'll help the organization in its goal to move 10,000 families to financial stability.

The fundraiser was the store's final cookout of the year.