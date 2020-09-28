Baesler's closes salad bar after eight of nine employees forced to quarantine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local grocery store says they've had to close their salad bar after most employees that work on it were placed in quarantine.

On Monday afternoon, Baesler's in Terre Haute said eight of the nine employees in the store's produce department have been required to quarantine.

Dear friends & neighbors, We firmly believe in always being transparent and forthcoming with any issues that may arise,... Posted by Baesler's Market on Monday, September 28, 2020

On Sunday, Baesler's temporarily closed the salad bar.

The post goes on to say one of the employees went to a wedding, and it was found through contact tracing they had COVID-19.

Baesler's says they've done thorough sanitation of the department.