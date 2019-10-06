Baesler's birthday celebrations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local business is celebrating its 125th birthday!
Baesler's market had a birthday party to celebrate with its loyal customers.
People got the chance to enjoy some food, raffles, giveaways and even see some alpacas.
All the proceeds raised will go to benefit local law enforcement K9s.
Those at Baesler's say this is a great way to get the community together.
"It definitely brings the community together and gives us a reason to celebrate and have a little fun," Kristine O'Hare, the marketing director with Baesler's said.
Be sure to look out for upcoming sales and events throughout the month to continue the birthday celebration.
You can check out Baesler's facebook page for more information.
