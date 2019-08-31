Baesler's Market hosts cookout to help CODA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Council on Domestic Abuse is one step closer to reaching it's $150,000 goal thanks to another local business.

Baesler's Market in Terre Haute held a cookout Saturday to raise money for CODA.

Folks stopped by the cookout to get a ribeye sandwich meal.

All the money was given right back to CODA.

Those at CODA said they're so grateful for the continuous support from the community.

"The support from the community is amazing. We were in jepordy of shutting down our services, and hopefully now that's not the case. The support from the community has come from every angle. Individuals, businesses, everyone is coming together. It really means that we can continue our services for a long time into the future," said Sarah Campbellm, Executive Director for CODA.

Those at Baesler's said more than 500 people stopped by the fundraiser.

The community raised $3,500 for CODA.