Baesler’s Market Community Blood Drive

The impact of COVID-19 continues to impact the amount of blood products available to patients at our area hospitals.

Maintaining a safe blood supply is crucial to the well-being of patients in our community.

All blood products are needed, and all available donors are encouraged to donate either this Wednesday at Baesler’s or as soon as possible at the Blood Center.

Donors who participate this Wednesday at Baesler’s will receive a $10 gift card.

Additionally, all participants will be tested for COID-19 antibodies.

The donation drive will take place Wednesday in-front of Baesler’s Market Terre Haute from 1:30 pm - 5:30 pm.

You MUST make an appointment to donate, and that can be done at https://donate.indiana.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/146780

You must wait TWO days after you have received the COVID vaccine to donate blood.