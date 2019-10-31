Badges for Blessings Donation Collection is set for November 1

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is helping people in need with a blessing box drive.

A donation collection is taking place in the parking lot of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, November 1.

You may be familiar with the McDonald Family Blessing Box. It’s at 5448 North Clinton Street in Terre Haute.

As cold weather approaches, the need to keep the box supplied becomes even greater.

“We are getting kind of critically low at this point on everything,” Adrian McDonald said. “The holidays seem to hit even harder. I don’t know if it’s the cold, [if] it’s just the time of year or what, but we always seem to run extra low on the non-perishable food items.”

You can donate non-perishable food items, hygiene products, hats, and scarves.

Monetary donations also go a long way.