Back to school preparations and what you need

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- School is starting up in August. Normally school lists would be sent out and you go back to school shopping. This year, due to COVID-19, school lists look a little different.

There are many preparations to be made when gearing back up for the fall. School supply shopping is one thing students, parents and teachers look forward to doing.

Along with pencils, paper, book bags, and binders, there seems to be a few more items on people's back to school lists. One parent is sending their child back with masks, their own personal wipes, and their own personal hand sanitizer.

It's not just parents and students having to figure out what else they need on their lists. Teachers are trying to figure out the new year and what supplies they need to keep students safe.

One teacher spoke with me today about how school supplies will look different in her classroom this year. She said that normally everyone puts their supplies in buckets and they share. This year due to COVID-19 they cannot do that.

While normal back to school lists are being sent out you may find that there is another list along with it.

Some teachers have put together a 'wish list' of items they hope their students will bring.

A wish list is a group of items that aren't necessary for the classroom, but things that the teachers believe will help them during this school year.

The school corporations will provide enough hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes, but teachers are requesting more.

Third-grade teacher Alexandra Speidel says, "We always ask for tissues, but we've definitely asked, if possible if parents want to send extra tissues and also Clorox wipes. I know that the corporation is going to be supplying those as well as hand sanitizer but you can never have too many Clorox wipes."

Keeping your children safe is one of the main goals of this school year.