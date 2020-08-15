Back to school Sunday event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tomorrow is back to school sunday.

Two Vigo county churches will focus on students and staff returning to school during the services.

Northside Community Church in Terre Haute will host Vigo county schools superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth.

That service starts at 9 am.

Emmanuel church in West Vigo will host school board president Hank Irwin.

That service starts at 11 am.

Both will talk about the upcoming school year and ways we can all work together to make it the best year possible.