Police take extra precautions as Vigo County kids head back to school - here's why

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the mask mandate, some parents became outraged with the school board's decision. A couple of dozen parents and some students protested Wednesday against the mask mandate. Now administrators are taking extra precautions as schools start back soon.

Police Chief Shawn Keen and Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse say both of their departments are beefing up patrols on the road.

The Terre Haute Police Department said a request for extra patrol was received from the Safety and Security division of the Vigo County School Corporation. As of right now, police say there have been no laws broken, or direct threats made. Sheriff John Plasse says this is just a precautionary method.

"No one has made any threats and things like that, but sometimes people get passionate. We're just gonna kind of be there to show that we're watching these areas too. And not to intimidate anybody, just to show that we care and if an issue arises, we'll be there to take care of it."

Sheriff Plasse says it's important for people to stand up for what they believe in.

"We've got a really great community people are passionate about what they believe in, and I respect that and support that 100 percent for people to have their opinions and voice their opinions. I just ask that people who do that respect other people's opinions too."

He explains what that added layer of protection looks like.

"We're not following anybody around. We're being in the neighborhood like we are every day, just protecting and making sure people know we're out there and handling anything that may arise. We're just hoping by our presence there people won't break the law, and we don't have a big problem with that in Vigo County."