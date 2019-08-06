Clear

Back-to-school crosswalk safety

With school back in session Tuesday morning, kids will be taking the bus or walking to class. After a long summer.. people often forget about being careful near crosswalks that are being used during the daytime. That's why it's so important to understand crosswalk safety before diving into the school year.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-With school back in session Tuesday morning, kids will be taking the bus or walking to class.

After a long summer...people often forget about being careful near crosswalks that are being used during the daytime.

Whether your child takes the bus or rides their bike, a child's safety should be a top priority.

News 10 spoke with Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police on this issue. He tells us that parents shouldn't have to worry about their child's life when heading to class.

"They're wanting them to go to school so that they can be a better citizen when they get older and possibly be a great leader here for our community that's what they want their students to do and not have to worry about tragic accidents like that occurring," Ames said.

In order to ensure each child stays as safe as possible this school year, there are precautions that drivers and pedestrians should take before approaching a crosswalk.

As a driver, you should be prepared to stop, stay alert, and reduce speed.

As a pedestrian, it's important to stay off of your phone, walk with a friend, and cross when a guard gives you the clearance to do so safely.

"Try to slow down when you're driving through the area and if you're a pedestrian take a buddy. There is strength in numbers for these kids. Overall, it's about providing a safe space when walking to school," Ames said.

So before you drive through a crosswalk, consider who may be nearby and how you can help save a life by being a proactive driver!

