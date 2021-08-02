Back to School With News 10 - Resources to help as your kid heads back to the classroom

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Back to School time can be stressful in the best of times, but with COVID-19 still an issue worldwide, back to school this year has extra stress involved.
As we receive resources to help get your kid back in the classroom - or important information, we will share it here.
Back to school help
- The Salvation Army has 500 backpacks to give away to Vigo County kids. Here's what you need to know to get your hands on one.
Mask Mandates
Other Back to School information
- Vincennes Lincoln Back to School Day
- Back to school shopping and the added stress
- The Vigo County School Corporation's back to school plan
How can you help?
- United Way's Stuff the Bus needs donations
- The Salvation Army is asking for help with school supplies
Do you have a resource or information that would help parents get their children back into the classroom? Send me an email at CEssex@wthitv.com.