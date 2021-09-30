Back to Business program continues to offer help to struggling small businesses in Illinois

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker awarded more than $24 million to small businesses in Illinois.

It's part of the Back to Business program.

The grant program was started as a way to fund recovering small businesses in the state hard hit by the pandemic.

There's still $26 million available.

Pritzker says these grants will do more than boost the state's economy.

"That's why my administration is not only focused on directly funding businesses, but also on resources to keep our workforce and our communities thriving alongside them," Pritzker said.

Businesses can apply for up to $150,000 in state funding. The application deadline is October 13. Learn how to apply here.