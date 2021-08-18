Back to Business grant money could help local small businesses

ILLINOIS (WTHI)- The Back to Business grant program will set forth $250 million to help struggling businesses.

It's a part of governor JB Pritzker's $1.5 billion economic package. Small businesses in Illinois are encouraged to apply for grant money.

The grant program application opens on August 18 and ends in October.

Marshall's economic development director shares who this grant money is meant for.

"They're really targeting businesses that have not received any financial compensation but encourage everyone to apply no matter what you have gotten," says Jennifer Bishop.

Many Illinois small businesses will benefit from this program, including, Mama's mending in Marshall. The co-owner of this alterations and sewing company shares how this grant money could help her business.

"It'll be nice to just say we need satin for this wedding dress because we don't have to worry about the money...we've got the supplies," says Charla Evinger.

Illinois businesses interested in applying for the grant can click here.