MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- Back in the Woods held a grand opening for its newly expanded shop Saturday morning.

A ribbon cutting took place, welcoming new and old shoppers to the establishment, widening the selection of trendy home decor and much more.

Owner Lesa Trudeau said, “We are so excited to have more room for our customers to feel at home while they shop.”

You can find all the new trendy home decor and more at 16134 East Aspen Street in Marshall.