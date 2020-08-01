Helping families out with backpack giveaways

TERRE HAUTE Ind., and MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- People here in the valley are trying to help parents prepare their kids for an uncertain school year.

Judging by the turnout to local school supply giveaways, the need is great as parents struggle with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

News 10 stopped by 2-backpack giveaways Saturday.

One in Marshall, Illinois and another right here in Terre Haute.

First, Team Wireless in Marshall offered "Backpacks 4 Kids" giveaway.

The Verizon retailer has been collecting donations and matching them.

Saturday, children were able to visit the store and pickout a backpack filled with supplies like crayons, pencils, glue and folders.

"Right now with this pandemic going on it is a great opportunity for struggling parents. A lot of single parents and even not single parents they can't just go and get the supplies this year. This is a great way to help them out," said Leslie Taylor.

In Terre Haute, the demand for school supplies was so high, everything was gone before the event was set to start.

D.J. Shouse with beast training organized this drive-up giveaway outside Baesler's Market Saturday morning.

It was supposed to start at 10, but due to the large crowd, volunteers started giving out bags a half-hour earlier.

By 10, shouse says they had already given out all a hundred and 50-backpacks filled with supplies.

"It's definitely a bitter sweet moment you know we want to put smiles on everybody's face but at the same time we just learned from today we just know that ok now we just have to get more stuff and more things like that. This was our first time doing this event and next time we do it we just know that we'll have to do more," said DJ Shouse.