Baby steps back to normalcy for the Vigo County School corporation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Baby steps back to normalcy. That's what Tuesday was all about for the Vigo County School Corporation.

Tuesday many students, teachers, and staff had the first day of school jitters all over again!

"Yeah, it was exciting! The first day back it's always like you get those first day jitters even though we're in October," Suzzane Marrs, Principal of Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary said.

All Vigo County Elementary schools went back in-person full-time October 6th.

"We've had 8 weeks of demonstrated success that we can safely hold school during COVID," Bill Riley, Director of Communications for the corporation said. "And we just want to continue to take these baby steps."

School leaders said everyone is wearing masks, socially distancing when they can, sanitizing surfaces when they leave or come back, and washing and sanitizing their hands all the time.

Marrs said there are fewer students at each lunch table and they will sit with the same people every day. That will help with contact tracing if they need it. She also said teachers are taking advantage of the nice weather and holding some classes outside. That way students can socially distance and get some fresh air for a change.

She said she was most worried about the kids not wanting to wear a mask, but she said it hasn't been an issue.

"Kids are better than adults," she said. "You walk past the classrooms and you see kindergartners having no problems keeping them on."

Riley said going back full time is a good thing for the teachers.

"Listen remote learning is hard. Our teachers are running themselves ragged," he said. "It's a lot on our teachers' plates and returning to a 5 day a week schedule, certainly we're putting health first, but it's also probably a relief to our teachers."

Marrs said it's good for the students too!

"This is where kids need to be. This is what they need to be doing," she said. "This is their job to come to school every day."

Riley said they hope to get middle school students back in school full time by next week. Of course, everything depends on how this week for elementary schools goes.