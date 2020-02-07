Clear

Baby carriers sold at Target and Amazon are recalled because a child could fall out

Around 14,000 of Infantino's baby carriers have been recalled because its buckle can break, and the child can fall out.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 1:39 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

(CNN) -- Around 14,000 of Infantino's baby carriers have been recalled because its buckle can break, and the child can fall out.

These items were sold at Target and Amazon from November 15 to December 20, 2019, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release this week.

The carriers were manufactured in China, and no injuries have been reported.

If you have these popular baby carriers, you can return it and get a free replacement.

  • Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier - lot code: 2018 0619
  • Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier - lot code: 2018 0719
  • Flip Front2back Carrier - lot code 2018 0719
  • Up Close Newborn Carrier - lot code 2018 0719

"The front facing infant carriers are cotton with a front padded pouch. The carriers have a black body and black straps or a gray body and black straps," the US Consumer Product Safety Commission described the product.

You can find the code sewn into the inside of the carrier. Other similar products were not affected by this recall.

Consumers can call Infantino at 1-800-840-4916, email the company at Recall@infantino.com or go online to www.infantino.com and click on Recalls for more information.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Chilly, but maybe some sun?
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Health habbits to prevent heart disease

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Women's Health Day Saturday Landsbaum Health Education Center

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Partly sunny, slightly warmer. High: 37

Image

North Central Washington Catholic

Image

North Daviess Bloomfield

Image

Linton South Knox

Image

Washington Vincennes Lincoln

Image

THS Northview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax