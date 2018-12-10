'Baby, It's Cold Outside' getting the cold shoulder from some

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been called the most wonderful time of the year. But, there's a little debate dividing people across the country. It all has to do with one classic, holiday tune: "Baby, it's cold outside."

The song itself has caused a bit of controversy this year. Radio stations across the country have pulled it, and people are taking a closer listen to the lyrics.

Indiana State University student, Alexia Blakeman says, "I could see where people would think it's kind of creepy because of the whole, 'she's trying to leave, but he wants her to stay.' and that kind of just sounds not right."

Also, lines like, ‘Say, what's in this drink?’ have also been linked to the #metoo movement.

Blakeman elaborates, "Just the stories that are going out about people coming forward about different things going on, and how in colleges like, you hear about it often, like 'watch you drink, don't let somebody slip something in there.’"

Frank Loesser wrote the song back in 1944. Loesser's daughter, Susan, recently spoke out defending the song. She said quote, "The song is not about abuse of power, it's about flirtation, and that's how flirtation was in those days."

Several folks in the Wabash Valley have even gone to bat for the song.

ISU student Lauren Seib explains, "I don't really think it's offensive, I don't really know why it's a big deal. It's just a song. I feel like, it's a classic song, it's been sang for years. I don't know why now it's a problem."

Another ISU student, Madison Detweiler shares, "It's kind of a been a staple for a really long time, and just recently people are kind of getting a little bit more offended about things they don't always have to. I think it's a cultural thing. Like it was different back in the year it was written, versus 2018."

It brings about a bigger question: At what point does something go from being a joke or light-hearted to something offensive?

A recent study found that 82 percent of Americans feel that hate speech is a problem in the country. That same study found that 80 percent of the U.S. feels political correctness is an issue.

Some in the Wabash Valley say these days they try to be especially careful of what they say.

ISU Student Lenny Luvas explains, "I believe we're pretty politically correct. But, there is still some room for a little bit of change in the future. I do watch out for what I say because some people could take offense to it."