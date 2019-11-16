Clear

Police are on the scene of an eight car pileup on I-70

Police are on the scene of an 8 car pileup on I70 eastbound at the 26.5 mile marker. At least one person is hurt

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 12:17 AM
Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:40 AM
Posted By: Kirsten Wamsley

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Police are on the scene of an eight car pileup on Interstate 70 eastbound near the 26.5 milemarker in Clay County.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames told News 10 at least one person is hurt after being hit by a car outside of their vehicle. 

He says the interstate is down to one lane eastbound.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story we will continue to follow for you. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Colder Than Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Vermillion football

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Linton-Stockton takes home top prize in Friday Football Food Drive

Image

Hamilton Center opens new clinic

Image

Former Boys and Girls club Executive Director honored

Image

Court documents show more details about Terre Haute murder investigation

Image

Vigo County School Corporation learns what caused West Vigo Elementary evacuation

Image

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

Image

Hey Kevin 11-15

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook