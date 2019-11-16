Police are on the scene of an eight car pileup on I-70

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Police are on the scene of an eight car pileup on Interstate 70 eastbound near the 26.5 milemarker in Clay County.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames told News 10 at least one person is hurt after being hit by a car outside of their vehicle.

He says the interstate is down to one lane eastbound.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story we will continue to follow for you.