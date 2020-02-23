BREAKING: Police are investigating a deadly accident on I-70 in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a deadly accident on Interstate 70 in Vigo County near the state line.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames tells News 10 one person has died. According to Sgt. Ames, a car rear-ended a semi that was slowing down with its flashers on because of another accident further ahead. The driver of the semi is okay.

The area is closed down while reconstructionists clear the scene. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 7, U.S. 41.

Sgt. Ames says the road should reopen to traffic within the hour.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.