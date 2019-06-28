Clear

Serious crash in eastern Vigo County

A car crashed into a utility pole early Friday

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 7:29 AM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 8:22 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - At least one person is seriously injured after a Friday morning crash.

It happened just after 6:30 at highway 40 and Main Street in Seelyville.

A car crashed into a utility pole.

Power lines were knocked down on top of the car.

An officer at the scene told us he could not talk with the driver due to that person's condition.

Duke Energy was called to the scene to deal with the lines.

News 10 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you more information as it become available.

