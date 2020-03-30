SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Just after 3:00 Mondy morning Sullivan County Sheriff's Dispatch received a 911 call of smoke and flames showing from a two story commercial building, near 12 North Court St. in Sullivan.
The building is directly adjacent to the City of Sulllivan Fire headquarters and City Hall.
This is a active and working fire and citizens are advised to stay clear of the area.
News 10 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll have more on News 10 This Morning starting at 5:00 Eastern.
Related Content
- BREAKING: Crews battle large fire in downtown Sullivan
- Crews battle huge house fire
- Crews on scene of large warehouse fire
- Downtown Sullivan Christmas this week
- Crews battle factory fire in Vincennes
- Crews battle fire in West Terre Haute
- Crews battle fire in eastern Vigo County
- Crews battle fire at Brazil trucking company
- Fire crews battle blaze at Vincennes business
- Crews battle house fire in Clinton
Scroll for more content...