BREAKING: Crews battle large fire in downtown Sullivan

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 3:49 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Just after 3:00 Mondy morning Sullivan County Sheriff's Dispatch received a 911 call of smoke and flames showing from a two story commercial building, near 12 North Court St. in Sullivan.

The building is directly adjacent to the City of Sulllivan Fire headquarters and City Hall.

This is a active and working fire and citizens are advised to stay clear of the area.

News 10 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll have more on News 10 This Morning starting at 5:00 Eastern.

