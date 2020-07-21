BMV resumes driving tests, many students finally able to get their licenses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Last week, the BMV announced it will begin resuming drivers skill tests.

For Simmons Driving School in Terre Haute, students in the program have been able to take the driving test, but many still were unable to get their licenses due to the pandemic.

Their instructor Kimberly Van Winkle said it's a relief for everyone.

"They were relieved to know that they were actually going to get them for summer, and they didn't have to wait until fall, or winter to get them. They were excited to know that that was happening, and we were excited for them. We like to see them flourish and grow," said Van Winkle.

One student that's excited is Isaac Vermillion.

Up until recently, it had been up in the air on when he would be able to get his license.

"It's been good. It's easy. I like the driving. It's me and the instructor. I'm excited. I want to go out and drive," said Vermillion.

Van Winkle said they've returned to a sense of normal at Simmons.

She's grateful her students have been so understanding through all of this unknown during this pandemic.

"These kids are awesome, you know. They're just rolling with whatever happens and making the best of it," said Van Winkle.

Van Winkle said her students have put that time to good use.

"Most of them were actually at that time getting extra hours with parents, which is great because it helps build their confidence. It helps build the parents' confidence because they see that 'Hey, they really do know what they're doing,'" said Van Winkle.

Van Winkle said it's all about taking things day by day and adapting during this pandemic.

At Simmons, they've even considered offering a zoom class, so students can learn the rules of the road all while social distancing.