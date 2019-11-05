BMV open on Election Day after Monday outage

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has announced that branches will open today and are ready to process transactions following a technical failure on Monday.

All branches scheduled to be open for Election Day will open at 6:00 a.m. and will be able to process transactions. BMV Connect kiosks and myBMV are also restored and processing transactions.

Branches with elections in their counties will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. today. As a reminder, by law, branches can offer only limited transactions, specifically driver's licenses and identification cards, in support of the election.

Customers who visited during the outage on Monday and provided their contact information will be notified the branch is open and operational today.

“We apologize to anyone inconvenienced by this outage. Serving Hoosiers and providing ample opportunity to obtain identification for any purpose they need is a core part of our mission,” BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said. “Ensuring technical failures do not occur is of utmost importance to our team and we will continue working with our vendor partner until all parties are confident in our future planning.”

Information regarding hours and available transactions can be found on IN.gov/BMV.