BMV Extends Hours for Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced today that all BMV branches will extend hours of operation on Monday, Nov. 2 and Tuesday, Nov. 3 to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used for identification at a polling place. Branches will be open Monday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. All locations will remain open through the lunch hour.

As required by state law, branches will only process new, amended, or replacement ID cards, and renewed, amended, or replacement driver’s licenses and learner permits. New driver’s licenses and learner permits will be processed provided the customer has previously completed all required testing. Customers who are required to take a knowledge or driving skills exam to obtain or renew a license may choose to apply for a free ID card to use for voting purposes.

Individuals who hold a driver’s license or ID card that expired after the last general election (November 6, 2018) may use the expired card as proof of identification for voting purposes.

The paper interim credential issued to customers at the branch at the time of the transaction or after a customer has completed an internet transaction is acceptable proof of identification for voting purposes.

The Indiana BMV provides free, state-issued ID cards for voting purposes to any unlicensed Hoosier who is a U.S. citizen, who can provide proper documentation, and who will be at least 18 years of age on or before the next general or municipal election. The following documents are required to obtain a new state ID card or driver’s license. A complete list of documents can also be found at IN.gov/bmv.

• Proof of Identity document, such as a birth certificate or passport

• Proof of Social Security document, such as a Social Security card, pay stub, or W-2

• Proof of lawful status, such as a birth certificate or passport

• Proof of residency, two documents such as a voter registration card, utility bill or bank statement, dated within the last 60 days

• If your name has been legally changed and now differs from your identity document(s) (i.e., birth certificate or passport), proof of name change must be provided in order to obtain a state ID or driver’s license

All branches will resume regular business hours on Wednesday, Nov. 4.