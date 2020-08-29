Clear
BLM in Terre Haute

A renewed call for justice and change, but also a show of appreciation.

Posted: Aug 29, 2020 5:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A renewed call for justice and change, but also a show of appreciation.

Black lives matter protesters marched through downtown Terre Haute again this weekend.

An organizer of this march says Saturday's event is also about gratitude to city and police leaders.

The group Change of Terre Haute led this march from the Vigo County courthouse to Terre Haute police department headquarters.

Organizer erick beverly says this march is also to show appreciation to Mayor Duke Bennett and Terre Haute city police for following through with a plan for police body cameras.

Beverly says police chief Shawn Keen and the mayor have been receptive to their concerns.

Still, protesters say problems of racial injustice are bigger than Terre Haute.

They cited the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin and the deaths of other people of color by police.

"They have life stories just like me. The only thing is they're no longer alive to tell their stories. That could be me getting gunned down by an officer like that anytime," said Erick Beverly. 

Protesters say they won't stop.

They're going to keep talking about these issues until real change happens everywhere.

