President Biden will require nursing home staff to receive vaccine - here's local reaction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.(WTHI)- President Biden is mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all staff who work at nursing homes. If staff refuse to do so, they will lose Medicare and Medicaid funding.

This decision is in an effort to keep COVID-19 cases out of nursing homes. According to the latest government data, the percent of vaccinated staff per facility nationally is 61-percent. In Indiana, that number is 54-percent and in Illinois, that number is 61-percent.

President Biden hopes this new change will encourage staff to get vaccinated.

Some are worried this decision may cause some employees to quit.

The Director of Nursing at Meadows Manor East in Terre Haute, Nedra Bridgewaters, shares why she thinks getting vaccinated is important.

"It's important because it's not only for the safety of the staff but for the residents. this is their home and I think we have to do everything we can to keep them safe," says Bridgewaters.

One resident at the nursing home, Nina Hobbs, shares she hopes those who are hesitant get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.

"I feel protected with the staff, I have two daughters, I wish they would get the shots to be protected, but they are afraid to get the shots," says Hobbs.

