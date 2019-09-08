Bicknell man arrested on child molestation, rape charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) -- A Knox County man is facing child molestation charges.

Police arrested 20-year-old Andrew Derouin of Bicknell. Investigators say staff at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes contacted them about a possible sexual assault Friday night. Police arrested Derouin on charges of child molestation, rape, and domestic battery.

He is being held in the Knox County jail on $75,000 cash bond.