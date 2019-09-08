KNOX COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) -- A Knox County man is facing child molestation charges.
Police arrested 20-year-old Andrew Derouin of Bicknell. Investigators say staff at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes contacted them about a possible sexual assault Friday night. Police arrested Derouin on charges of child molestation, rape, and domestic battery.
He is being held in the Knox County jail on $75,000 cash bond.
Related Content
- Bicknell man arrested on child molestation, rape charges
- Rockville man arrested on child molestation charge
- Vigo County man charged with rape, child molestation, and incest
- Man facing charges for child molestation
- Clay County man charged with child molesting
- Clay County man arrested, charged with child molestation
- Terre Haute man arrested for raping child
- Bicknell man arrested for climbing through a woman's bedroom window, raping her
- Greene County man booked on child molesting charges
- Man facing child molesting charges appears in court
Scroll for more content...