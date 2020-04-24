BBB warns of virtual wallet scams, how to protect your money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's an app for just about everything these days, including your money!

That's why scammers are using them to score a quick payday.

They'll send you a message, claiming they sent you money by mistake

While returning the money seems like the right thing to do, the Better Business Bureau says don't be so quick to send it back!

That's because it's likely off a stolen credit card!

By sending the money back, the scammer will replace the card, with their account, and cash out on your dime.

"Maybe a few days later, or a week later, that stolen credit card is going to catch up to you," said Tim Maniscalo, president and CEO for Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana, "and they're going to remove that initial money from your account."

If you use virtual wallet apps, like Venmo, Cash App, Zelle, Apple Pay or others, the BBB recommends ways to stay safe.