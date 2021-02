WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - On average, American households own more than $45,000 in student loan debt.

That's according to a study from NerdWallet.

As many look for help, the Better Business Bureau is warning you about student debt relief scams. It starts with unsolicited calls posing as the Department of Education.

The scammer claims to offer extremely low payments or loan forgiveness. The BBB says this is completely false.

