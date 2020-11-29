BBB warns about COVID-19 vaccine scams

NATIONWIDE, (WTHI) - The world is patiently still as companies are on the verge of producing a vaccine for COVID-19.

But Tim Maniscalo is warning you, scammers are lingering around this.

"For someone to take advantage like this and take advantage of people like this, yeah, it's just very disheartening," said Maniscalo.

This is something that he doesn't want you to fall victim to. Maniscalo is with the Better Business Bureau of Indianapolis.

He told News 10 scammers will offer you ways to participate in clinical trials. They could contact you through a text or an email.

"They'll say things like join this clinical trial and you'll actually get paid for it could be up to $1,000," said Maniscalo.

If you bite the bait and click on the link, it could download malware to your computer corrupting it.

"This is just a way to either get into your computer or to get some of your personal information," said Maniscalo.

Maniscalo said the message will read that you qualify for a trial. Remember- anything that promises payment, is a red flag.

"Typically you don't get paid for a clinical trial and they aren't going to ask you those kinds of questions. They're just going to want to know who you are and a little bit of health information from you," said Maniscalo.

So what do you do if you run into it? Report it! Maniscalo told us you can do that through the BBB's Scam Tracker or the CDC.

"This will be something that you know is out there for several weeks and then it will go away, but right now we're seeing there's a lot of activity on this and unfortunatly we're seeing people fall for it," said Maniscalo.

Maniscalo said there is a website that lists legit clinical trials called clinicaltrials.gov.