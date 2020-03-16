BAD-X diesel event set for fairgrounds in Vigo County canceled

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two shows that were expected to come to the fairgrounds in Vigo County have been axed.
News 10 has confirmed the BAD-X diesel event and a Jeep rally have both been canceled.
The BAD-X event was originally set for the end of May,
The canceled Jeep rally was set for Father's Day weekend.
The decision to cancel the event was made by the Vigo County Fair Board...but they have not given us a reason for the cancellation.
