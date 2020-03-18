B & B Foods working to make up for lost income amid COVID-19 pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - B & B Foods in Terre Haute is also feeling the impact of COVID-19.

The business normally serves schools and restaurants. Right now schools are closed and restaurants have been restricted to delivery and carryout only.

News 10 spoke with the president of B & B Foods in Terre Haute.

He says they are working to make up the loss.

"Controlling overtime expenses. We're going to try to trim routes. We've got two tractor-trailers they will obviously not be back out on the road. We'll consolidate routes and we'll just have to hunker down and we'll see," Scott Isles said.

B and B Foods is open to serve the public as well.