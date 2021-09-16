Award winning journalist speaks on ISU's campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Emmy award winning, former network news anchor made a stop at a Terre Haute University.

Soledad O'Brien was the latest speaker for ISU's Speakers Series. The former CNN anchor spoke at Tilson Auditorium Thursday night.

O'Brien focused on the power young people have to change the world. She talked with News 10 before her presentation.

She said she was glad to bring her message of positivity to the Wabash Valley.

"I think if somebody is listening tonight, and walks away with understanding, that you have tremendous power. You're tremendously resilient. It's young people who frequently make the change in the world. So I think the young people in the audience... I hope that they really hear that message. " O'Brien said.

Award-winning author and editor Hampton Sides will be the next speaker in ISU's Speakers Series.