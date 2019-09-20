Award-winning author and rower makes Terre Haute stop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Award-winning author Arshay Cooper is in Terre Haute this week.

Cooper is a member of the first all-black rowing team in the US.

He has been visiting area schools to talk to kids about his experiences.

On Friday he shared some of it with people at Fairbanks Park.

They learned all about rowing and even did some of their own on the Wabash River.

On Saturday, it's all about the kids.

The crew will be at Fairbanks Park from 10:00 a.m. until noon.